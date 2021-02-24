Sterling PlanB, Gebhard Electro Announce Sales and Service Partnership

Industrial energy storage experts, Sterling PlanB (SPBES), and technical sales, installation and service company Gebhard Electro have announced a new partnership agreement today. The partnership is aimed at expanding access to purpose-designed energy storage solutions to marine customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Together, they increase access to hybrid and fully electric propulsion and power solutions throughout the region.

The partnership comes when increasing scrutiny and regulations from IMO and EU green legislation means that many marine companies are rapidly adjusting their operations to reduce emissions. The recent push to establish greener inland waterway transportation, and a fast growing offshore wind industry means that many operators are looking to low carbon energy storage solutions.

Under the new partnership, Gebhard Electro will provide customers in the Netherlands with Sterling PlanB energy storage solutions for inland, offshore and short sea vessels. In so doing, together they support the drive not only for cost-saving operations, but a more sustainable long-term solution to meet emissions reduction targets.

“We are delighted to have formed this sales and service partnership with Gerard and his team at Gebhard Electro. There is no better partner in the Netherlands to distribute and service our equipment,” said Brent Perry, CEO of Sterling PlanB. “Their experience with delivery of marine power packages, exceptional reputation for customer service, and long list of satisfied customers makes Gebhard an ideal partner to develop this important market.”

Gerard Kraaij, Managing Director of Gebhard Electro said, “this partnership provides a unique avenue for Gebhard to grow its business by providing clean technology with world-class energy storage products and the exemplary service that we are already known for. We are proud to add the Sterling PlanB product line to our portfolio.”

Sterling PlanB’s energy storage systems are engineered to the highest standards of performance and safety. They are designed specifically to integrate with any electrical infrastructure, delivering significant operational and efficiency benefits for vessels running on electric or hybrid power. The system is the only lithium energy storage system third-party verified to fully prevent thermal runaway.

Source: Sterling PlanB