Sterling PlanB, Technology Ventures Middle East Marine Services Announce MENA Sales and Service Partnership

Industrial energy storage experts, Sterling PlanB, and technical sales and service company Technology Ventures Middle East Marine Services have announced a new partnership agreement. Aimed at expanding access to purpose-designed energy storage solutions to Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka based marine customers, the partners will increase access to hybrid and fully electric propulsion and power solutions throughout the region.

The partnership comes at a time when increasing pressure from the IMO to achieve regulatory targets means that many marine companies must rapidly adjust their operations to reduce emissions. The growing marine industry in the Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka means that many vessel operators in the region are looking to zero emissions and low-carbon solutions.

Under the new partnership, Technology Ventures Middle East Marine Services will provide their customers with Sterling PlanB energy storage solutions for marine vessels, supporting not only fuel and cost-saving operations, but also more sustainable long-term solutions to meet emissions reduction targets.

“We have worked with Technology Ventures on many projects and always experienced an excellent level of service and support. This Agreement is a natural extension of our existing relationship and we are thrilled to be expanding our commercial partnership with Arun and his team at Technology Ventures. There is no better partner in the UAE to distribute, integrate and service Sterling PlanB energy storage solutions,” said Paul Hughes, President of Sterling PlanB. “The regions that Technology Ventures operates in are of great importance to us as the pace of decarbonizing the fleets in the region gathers pace. We look forward to rapidly expanding our business in the Middle East with the support of Technology Ventures”.

Sterling PlanB’s energy storage systems are engineered to the highest standards of performance and safety, and are designed specifically to integrate with any electrical infrastructure, delivering significant operational and efficiency benefits for vessels running on electric or hybrid power. The system is the only lithium energy storage system third-party verified to fully prevent thermal runaway.

Arun Sudarsan, Division Manager Technical and Services at Technology Ventures Middle East Marine Services commented: “This partnership provides a unique avenue for Technology Ventures to grow its business in clean technology with world-class energy storage products and high standard of service that we are already known for. We are proud to add the Sterling PlanB product line to our portfolio.”

Source: Sterling PlanB