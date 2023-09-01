STI attends the ship with the largest beam to call at Chilean ports

San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI) achieved the second record of the month by receiving the vessel with the largest beam to call at Chilean ports: the Maersk Herrera on the AC3-Eastbound service connecting Asia to the Pacific Coast.

About the docking, STI general manager Rodrigo Galleguillos highlighted the investments made and the expertise of the port workers, which together make the terminal capable of handling ships of this type. “Our terminal has STS Super Post Panamax cranes capable of handling vessels of greater beam. Thanks to these cranes and our yard equipment, we can unload cargo more efficiently,” he said.

“We have achieved yet another milestone hand in hand with Maersk and our employees, and we are happy to continue showing how our port connects Chile with the world and works tirelessly to support foreign trade,” the executive added.

The Terminal Planning Lead for Maersk West Coast South America, Oscar Madrid, also commented on the operation, “The arrival of the Maersk Herrera is an important milestone in Chile as it is the vessel with the largest beam in Chilean ports. It underscores our commitment to customers and contribution to national logistics, while symbolizing confidence in Chilean terminals and their highly professional teams. This milestone strengthens Chile as a reliable partner in international maritime trade,” he said.

With a length of 353 meters and a beam of 53.5 meters, the container ship boasts a capacity of 15,226 TEUs. The vessel left the port last night and realized eight shifts of workers to move almost 3,411 containers.

Earlier this month, STI -Chile’s most important terminal- served the MSC Chiyo, the largest capacity vessel to arrive at Chilean ports with 16,616 TEU.

Source: San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI)