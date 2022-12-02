STI Reaches 1 Million TEUs and Achieves New Throughput Record

For the eleventh consecutive year, San Antonio Terminal Internacional reached throughput of one million TEUs during 2022. The record was achieved among the 1,800 movements for the Cosco-operated motor vessel OOCL Ho Chi Minh City, which arrived this morning from Callao and docked at the port’s site 2.

“Reaching this milestone again demonstrates STI’s leadership as the country’s leading port terminal and one of most important in the region. Our strength lies in our workers’ commitment and the investments we are making in equipment and infrastructure, all very good news for San Antonio and for the country, as we are strengthening the capacities of greater central Chile,” commented CEO Rodrigo Galleguillos.

The vessel is the third ship operated as part of the “Cherry Express” services for cherries and other produce. It will continue its voyage to the Asian port of Nansha this Thursday.

The executive pointed out that the 2022 record was achieved one month later (last year it was October 21st) due to this year’s more sluggish economy. “Today the process of receiving trucks with fruit, vegetable and cherry cargoes is normalizing and we are committed to moving forward with the season as efficiently as possible and always with safety at the forefront. Thanks to joint efforts with our workers, STI has maintained operational continuity and we are all committed to ensuring efficient foreign trade for all users,” he said.

The president of the Federation of STI Port Workers (Fetraporsati), Patricio Fredes, added that “as workers we are aware of the commitment we have with exporters, importers and all shipping lines. Plus, our members’ more than 30 years of experience are evident since our team is ready for the challenges ahead and has ensured operational continuity since before the pandemic.”

STI continues to make progress on its plans to invest over US$57 million, which will help move the terminal into the future, upgrading its equipment, expanding its capacity and improving its environmental performance.

Source: San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI)