STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 02/12/2021
NASDAQ-Adv: 1,209 Dec: 3,512 NYSE-Adv: 1,332 Dec: 3,013 (Source: Nasdaq)
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Wednesday said it plans to increase spending on new oil and gas projects next year by 20% while also raising its shareholder returns.
Major oil companies are responding to a jump in profits this year, due to higher oil and gas prices, and have signaled they plan to increase outlays for drilling and carbon-reduction measures.
The spending plan “reflects Chevron’s enduring commitment to capital discipline,” Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth said.
It will spend $3 billion next year at U.S. Permian Basin operations out of the approximately $8 billion allocated to oil and gas producing assets.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Marguerita Choy)