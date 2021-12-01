STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 02/12/2021



U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Wednesday said it plans to increase spending on new oil and gas projects next year by 20% while also raising its shareholder returns.

Major oil companies are responding to a jump in profits this year, due to higher oil and gas prices, and have signaled they plan to increase outlays for drilling and carbon-reduction measures.

The San Ramon, California-based company also increased its share buyback guidance range to $3 billion-$5 billion per year, up from a $2-$3 billion range set in July.

The spending plan “reflects Chevron’s enduring commitment to capital discipline,” Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth said.

While the 2022 spending budget is higher than the $13 billion forecast for this year, it is at the low end of Chevron’s previous $15 billion to $17 billion per year guidance range.

It will spend $3 billion next year at U.S. Permian Basin operations out of the approximately $8 billion allocated to oil and gas producing assets.

