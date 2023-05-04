STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 04/05/2023

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,282 Dec: 3,126 NYSE-Adv: 8,81 Dec: 3,130 (Source: Nasdaq)

Shares of activist investor Carl Icahn’s investment firm lost nearly a fifth of their value on Wednesday, adding to a 20% decline a day earlier following short seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing attack on the company.

Icahn Enterprises LP’s (IEP.O) shares hit an intraday low of $31.78 – their lowest in more than a decade. The stock is down nearly 39% since the release of the report.

Hindenburg accused the company of over-valuing its holdings and relying on a “Ponzi-like” structure to pay dividends. Icahn called the report “self-serving.”

The attack has landed the famed corporate raider in uncharted waters. Known for his face-offs with industry heavyweights like McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N), the 87-year old Icahn has seldom found himself on the wrong side of an activist feud.

But Hindenburg has taken on several high-profile targets in recent months, including India’s Adani Group and Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc (SQ.N).

Since its release on Tuesday, the report has wiped $7.5 billion off Icahn’s fortune, leaving him with a net worth of $10.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)