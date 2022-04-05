STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 06/4/2022
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a prominent Russia-based darknet market site and a cryptocurrency exchange that it said operates primarily out of Moscow and St. Petersburg.
The sanctions against Hydra and currency exchange Garantex, published on the Treasury Department’s website, “send a message today to criminals that you cannot hide on the darknet or their forums,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
The new sanctions prohibit U.S. persons from making or receiving “any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services” to Hydra or Garantex, the Treasury said.
Treasury joined with the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, and the German Federal Criminal Police, which said it shut down Hydra servers in Germany and seized $25 million worth of bitcoin.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rami Ayyub and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)