STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 10/09/2024

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,008 Dec: 3,241 NYSE-Adv: 0,969 Dec: 2,982 (Source: Nasdaq)



Wall Street’s main stock indexes rose on Monday, rebounding from a week of steep losses as focus shifted back to the extent of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024 and the crucial inflation report later in the week.

Apple’s event could be upstaged by Huawei (HWT.UL) that has a scheduled announcement of its Mate XT phone – a triple-folding smartphone – just hours later.

Global markets were rattled last week as uncertainty over the U.S. economy’s health rippled across assets, adding fuel to an already volatile period that has investors grappling with a shift in the Federal Reserve’s policy and worries over stretched valuations.

Friday’s weaker-than-expected August jobs data spurred worries on economic growth, driving the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab to its worst week since January 2022, while the S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab saw its biggest weekly drop since March 2023.

Markets will be squarely focused on U.S. consumer prices data on Wednesday that is expected to show a moderation in headline inflation in August to 2.6% on a yearly basis, while on a monthly basis it is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2%.

“The idea is that whatever they do, the communication from the Fed is going to be, look, this is the start of an easing cycle that’s going to get us more towards neutral,” said Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist at BOK Financial.

“My sense is they’d rather do 25 basis points (rate cut) at a time because that’s obvious given that growth is remaining relatively positive.”

The CPI report will be followed by producer prices data on Thursday.

Money markets currently see a 71% chance of a 25-basis-point rate reduction by the Fed next week and expect a total monetary easing of 100 bps by the end of the year, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday – the first time ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 5 – will be closely eyed by the investors.

Among other individual movers, Boeing (BA.N), opens new tab advanced 3.6% after the planemaker and its biggest union reached a tentative deal covering more than 32,000 workers, averting a possible strike.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 29 new highs and 137 new lows.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shubham Batra and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Maju Samuel)