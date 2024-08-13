STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 13/08/2024

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,872 Dec: 2,226 NYSE-Adv: 2,275 Dec: 1,641 (Source: Nasdaq)



Speculators raised their net short bets on five-year Treasuries to the largest on record in the latest week, while bearish bets on 10-year Treasury futures were the largest since February, according to data by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.

Net short bets on five-year note futures grew to 1,688,076 contracts in the week ending August 6, up from 1,656,038 the previous week . Short bets on 10-year note futures rose to 776,208 contracts, from 728,470, the data showed.

Bearish positions on interest rate sensitive two-year Treasury futures also rose to 1,105,211 contracts, from 1,103,672 the prior week .

The data is for the week ending Tuesday, a day after Treasury yields fell to more than one-year lows. This came on U.S. economic concerns sparked by a weaker employment report for July and due to a stock market rout caused in part by the unwind of popular dollar/yen carry trades.

Yields have since rebounded as fears of the U.S. economy entering an imminent recession were seen as overdone, while much of the unwind from the dollar/yen trades is seen as being completed.

Other data showed that net short bets on U.S. bonds increased to 57,855 contracts from 45,919. and U.S. Long T-bonds short bets fell to 376,662 contracts from 417,046 .

