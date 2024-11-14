STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 14/11/2024

NASDAQ-Adv: 2,452 Dec: 7,686 NYSE-Adv: 0,915 Dec: 3,180 (Source: Nasdaq)



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that he is confident inflation is headed down, noting that data released minutes earlier ‘confirms’ that downward path.

Kashkari, in an interview with Bloomberg TV minutes after a government report showed consumer prices rose 2.6% last month, said he does not think inflation is stuck above 2%, pointing to the decline in goods inflation, the slowdown in wage growth, and the expected but slow-moving decline in housing-related inflation as new and lower leases get folded into the data.

