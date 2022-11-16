STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 16/11/2022

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,801 Dec: 2,899 NYSE-Adv: 1,296 Dec: 2,896 (Source: Nasdaq)

Global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the participants announced on Tuesday.

Citigroup Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Mastercard Inc (MA.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) are among the financial companies participating in the experiment alongside the New York Fed’s innovation center, they said in a statement. The project, which is called the regulated liability network, will be conducted in a test environment and use simulated data, the New York Fed said.

The pilot will test how banks using digital dollar tokens in a common database can help speed up payments.

Earlier this month, Michelle Neal, head of the New York Fed’s market’s group, said it sees promise in using a central bank digital dollar to speed up settlement time in currency markets.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)