STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 20/01/2024

U.S. consumer sentiment improved in January, hitting the highest level in 2-1/2 years amid growing optimism over the outlook for inflation and household incomes, which bodes well for the economy’s prospects this year.

The better-than-expected reading in sentiment reported by the University of Michigan on Friday reflected a brightening of moods across all age and income groups, education and geographical locations as well as political affiliation.

It suggested that Americans were finally warming up to the economy’s resilience after much anxiety over high inflation, which has weighed on President Joe Biden’s popularity. Consumers’ inflation expectations over the next 12 months were the lowest in three years, good news for the Federal Reserve.

“The economy is not going backwards, it is going forwards at the start of 2024,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. “For the first time, massive interest rate hikes have not put a damper on economic growth.”

The University of Michigan’s preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 78.8 this month, the highest reading since July 2021, compared to 69.7 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 70.0.

The index has now rebounded nearly 60% after plumbing record lows in June 2022. It is now just 7% shy of the historical average since 1978. Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu noted that “Democrats and Republicans alike showed their most favorable readings since summer of 2021.”

The survey’s reading of one-year inflation expectations fell to 2.9% this month, the lowest level since December 2020. That was down from 3.1% in December and put these inflation expectations within the 2.3%-3.0% range observed in the two years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey’s five-year inflation outlook slipped to 2.8% from 2.9% in the prior month. They are now in the 2.9-3.1% range seen for 26 of the last 30 months, but slightly higher relative to the 2.2-2.6% band that prevailed in the two years before the pandemic.

Easing inflation expectations support economists’ views that the U.S. central bank will start cutting interest rates sometime in the first half of this year. Since March 2022, the Fed has hiked its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

The surge in sentiment is also a good omen for consumer spending, main engine of the economy. Americans have largely maintained spending in the face of higher prices and borrowing costs, thanks to a tight labor market, which is keeping wage growth elevated.

HOME SALES FALL

A second report on Friday from the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales fell December to the lowest level in nearly 13-1/2 years. Home resales could, however, be close to turning the corner as mortgage rates decline and housing inventory shows signs of improving.

Existing home sales slipped 1.0% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.78 million units, the lowest level since August 2010. Home resales are counted at the closing of a contract. The sales in December likely reflected contracts signed in the prior two months, when the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was stuck above 7.0%.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 6.60% this week, an eight-month low, compared to 6.66% in the prior week, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

That could boost home resales in the months ahead, with supply steadily rising.

Home resales, which account for a large portion of U.S. housing sales, dropped 18.7% to 4.09 million units in 2023, the lowest level since 1995. There were 1.0 million previously owned homes on the market in December, up 4.2% from a year ago, but still below the nearly 2 million units before the pandemic.

At December’s sales pace, it would take 3.2 months to exhaust the current inventory of existing homes, up from 2.9 months a year ago. A four-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

With supply still tight, the median existing home price increased 4.4% from a year earlier to $382,600 in December.

“The latest month’s sales look to be the bottom before inevitably turning higher in the new year, said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist. “Mortgage rates are meaningfully lower compared to just two months ago, and more inventory is expected to appear on the market in upcoming months.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)