STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 20/10/2022

Canada’s annual inflation rate edged down but exceeded forecasts in September while underlying price pressures were largely unchanged, data showed on Wednesday, amplifying calls for another hefty rate hike by the central bank next week.

Inflation was 6.9%, ahead of forecasts of 6.8% and down from 7.0% in August. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.4% from 5.3% in August.

All three of the Bank of Canada’s core measures of inflation, its preferred yardsticks for underlying inflation, were flat in September, with the average of the three matching August’s upwardly revised 5.3%.

“Even though the headline numbers have moved lower – it does look like the inflationary shock is spreading a bit,” said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

“I think it’s going to really intensify the conversation around whether (the Bank of Canada) needs to lift rates by 50 or 75 basis points,” he added.

The central bank’s next decision is Oct. 26, when it will also publish quarterly forecasts. Money markets bets swung to a 75-basis point move after the inflation data, with the policy rate now seen peaking between 4.25% and 4.50% early next year.