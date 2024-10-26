STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 26/10/2024

NASDAQ-Adv: 2,191 Dec: 2,035 NYSE-Adv: 2,213 Dec: 1,759 (Source: Nasdaq)



Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Friday, led by energy and technology shares, though gains were limited by telecom shares, while investors parsed domestic economic data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab was up 16.55 points, or 0.07%, at 24,568.1, but was set to register a weekly loss.

Among sectors, heavyweight energy (.SPTTEN), opens new tab rose 0.8% as oil prices gained, with simmering Middle East tensions and planned resumption of Gaza ceasefire talks keeping the market on the edge.

Investors also assessed data that showed Canada’s retail sales in August increased marginally and missed expectations as consumer spending showed strains across sectors.

Meanwhile, the Canadian central bank’s Governor Tiff Macklem’s address to journalists is still due later in the day.

Despite the Bank of Canada offering a highly anticipated 50 basis points interest rate cut on Wednesday, markets this week broadly reacted negatively to a recent rise in benchmark yields.

“I think the market in general has been looking for a catalyst of some sort to move higher,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

Small added next week’s earnings from U.S. mega-caps could be the much-needed boost for the market.

Among individual stocks, Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), opens new tab fell 2.7% after Mali accused the company of breaching commitments made in a recent agreement, though the Canadian miner denied the allegations.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)