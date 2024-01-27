STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 27/01/2024

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,916 Dec: 2,914 NYSE-Adv: 1,889 Dec: 2,525 (Source: Nasdaq)



The benchmark S&P 500 scaled another record high on Friday after an in-line inflation print signaling continued moderation in price pressures provided some relief, while a decline in chip stocks on Intel’s dour forecast weighed on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab notched its fourth record high this month, after closing at an all-time high for a fifth straight session on Thursday following a strong fourth-quarter U.S. economic growth reading.

All the three major indexes are set for their third straight week of gains and 12th weekly advance out of 13.

The U.S. Commerce Department’s report showed the personal consumption expenditure index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – rose moderately in December, keeping the annual increase in inflation below 3% for a third-straight month, bolstering the case for rate cuts this year.

“Inflation is headed in the right direction and with the excellent GDP figure, it’s almost turning into a Goldilocks environment,” said Todd Morgan, chairman of Bel Air Investment Advisors.

“I think soft landing is now a consensus.”

Dragging down the Nasdaq, Intel (INTC.O), opens new tab slumped 11.1% to a six-week low after forecasting that its first-quarter revenue could miss estimates by over $2 billion.

With other chip stocks Broadcom (AVGO.O), opens new tab, Qualcomm (QCOM.O), opens new tab and Micron Technology (MU.O), opens new tab losing over 1% each, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX), opens new tab shed 2.3%.

The S&P 500 technology sector (.SPLRCT), opens new tab led sectoral losses with a 0.6% decline.

This, along with Tesla’s (TSLA.O), opens new tab growth warning on Wednesday, likely deepened worries over rich valuations of heavily weighted megacap companies. Five of the “Magnificent Seven” – Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab, Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab, Amazon.com (AMZN.O), opens new tab, Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab and Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab – are due to report their results next week.

Chipmaking tools maker KLA Corp (KLAC.O), opens new tab also shed 5.9% following its third-quarter revenue forecast below estimates.

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 78.2% have surpassed expectations, LSEG data showed, compared with a long-term average beat rate of 67%.

A recent run in chip and technology stocks helped resurrect a Wall Street rally, which had lost steam at the year’s start after bumper gains in 2023, as investors grappled with growing uncertainty over when interest-rate cuts could arrive this year.

At 11:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab was up 95.80 points, or 0.25%, at 38,144.93, the S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab was up 2.93 points, or 0.06%, at 4,897.09, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab was down 12.62 points, or 0.08%, at 15,497.87.

Among others, American Express (AXP.N), opens new tab jumped 7.6%, hitting a record high, as the credit card firm forecast a higher-than-expected annual profit, while peer Visa (V.N), opens new tab declined 1.6% after the world’s largest payments processor’s tepid current-quarter revenue growth forecast.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL.N), opens new tab rose 2.3% after the toothpaste maker posted upbeat fourth-quarter results.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 50 new lows.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)