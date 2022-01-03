STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 3/1/2022
NASDAQ-Adv: 3,349 Dec: 1,469 NYSE-Adv: 2,492 Dec: 1,864 (Source: Nasdaq)
Oil settled higher on Monday on hopes of further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase and persistent concerns about how rising COVID infections might affect demand.
OPEC and its allies, or OPEC+, are expected on Tuesday to agree to the output hike.
“The monthly OPEC + meeting that will be developing during the next couple of days is more likely to prove bullish than bearish since several of the OPEC members are having difficulty achieving assigned quotas,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.
“Infection rates are on the rise globally, restrictions are being introduced in several countries, the air travel sector, amongst others, is suffering, yet investors’ optimism is tangible,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Oil gained some support from an outage in Libya. Oil output will be cut by 200,000 barrels per day for a week due to pipeline maintenance.
Last year, Brent rose 50%, spurred by the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC+ supply cuts, even as infections reached record highs worldwide.
Some see more gains in 2022.
“Crude and oil product prices should benefit from oil demand moving above 2019 levels,” said a report from UBS analysts including Giovanni Staunovo. “We expect Brent to rise into a $80–90 range in 2022.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Laura Sanicola in Washington Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Mohi Narayan and Naveen Thukral Editing by Mark Potter, Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)