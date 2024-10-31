STOCK MARKET SNAPSHOT FOR 31/10/2024

NASDAQ-Adv: 1,962 Dec: 2,306 NYSE-Adv: 1,427 Dec: 2,541 (Source: Nasdaq)



U.S. stock indexes advanced on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising to a record high, as investors assessed corporate earnings as well as crucial data showing the economy maintained a steady pace of growth in the third quarter.

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab, the first of the five “Magnificent Seven” megacap stocks due to report results this week, soared 5.4% after the company beat expectations for third-quarter revenue and profit on strength in its cloud business and YouTube ad sales.

Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab was down 1%, while an index of chip stocks (.SOX), opens new tab fell 2.8%.

“The overall trend of AI is intact, but people are coming to the realization that the hardware piece is going to be a lot harder to make money in, so they’re taking some of the gains and using these imperfect earnings as an excuse to reposition things into the software space,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group.

“Alphabet is going to absolutely dominate in this environment, and it’s showing.”

In economic data, the U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 2.8% annualized rate, according to the Commerce Department’s advance estimate of third-quarter GDP, slightly below economists’ forecast of 3.0% growth.

A separate report showed U.S. private payrolls growth surged by a higher-than-expected 233,000 jobs in October.

Germany avoids a recession as the whole of the eurozone’s economy grows quicker than expected.

“The GDP and ADP reports are consistent with the Fed making another interest-rate cut at their post-election decision next week, but a smaller quarter-percentage-point one,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.

The neck-and-neck race between U.S. presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was also at the top of investors’ minds ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Traders anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut in the Federal Reserve’s November and December meetings.

Given the significant role they played in Wall Street’s rally this year, megacaps will be the most closely watched in an earnings-packed week. Their results are expected to provide insight into whether heavy AI investment is translating into better company performances.

Visa (V.N), opens new tab leapt 3.9% to a record high, lifting the Dow, after its fourth-quarter profit beat estimates.

Meanwhile, shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI.O), opens new tab plunged 32.8% after Ernst & Young resigned as the company’s accountant.

Eli Lilly (LLY.N), opens new tab lost 6.6% after missing sales estimates for its popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.9-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 1.21-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 110 new highs and 73 new lows.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lisa Mattackal, Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)