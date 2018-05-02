Stock Markets Waver Ahead of Fed, Trade Talks

Global stocks wavered on Wednesday, as investors looked for signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monthly policy statement and trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% in early trading, with some European indexes returning from public holidays Tuesday. The benchmark’s technology sector rose 0.9% after Apple posted upbeat results after the close of U.S. trading Tuesday.

Austrian semiconductor firm ams AG was 7.9% higher. In Asia, smartphone-lens makers Sunny Optical and Largan Precision climbed 4.2% and 6.3% in Hong Kong and Taiwan, respectively. Apple shares climbed 3.7% in after-hours trading.

Futures for both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated falls of 0.1% at Wall Street’s opening bell.

Investors were awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting, due later Wednesday. Central bank observers weren’t anticipating a rate increase, although they do expect one at the Fed’s next meeting in June. Data from CME Group last put the probability of a June rate increase at 100%.

Given the cocktail of macroeconomic factors occupying investors’ attentions, it was difficult to forecast whether any bullish messages from the Fed may further boost a resurgent U.S. dollar, said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co.

“If you go back to 2017, the Fed was hawkish and the dollar declined. It’s still hawkish [and the dollar’s moving higher], so it can’t be the only cause of both,” Mr. McCarthy said. “There are a lot of other things going on including tariff discussions with Europe and China, and of course the possible detente between North and South Korea. Any and all of these may have some effect on the dollar and connecting the dots is not easy.”

The WSJ Dollar Index had its best month in April since December 2016, and set a 2018 best on Tuesday. The index was last down 0.1%, although was still up 0.9% over the past five days.

Market participants were also keeping an eye on the U.S. delegation’s trip to Beijing on Thursday. Among the U.S. representatives will be Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer — the Trump administration’s main China strategist and architect of Washington’s more confrontational trade approach of recent months.

Despite the presence of hard-liners on the American trade mission, constructive discussions were still possible, according to Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. “I think we can infer that the U.S. contingent wouldn’t travel all the way to Beijing if they didn’t have some kind of goals in mind,” Mr. Lee said.

Concrete results may be more elusive, though, with market-influencing “sound bites coming out from both sides” expected ahead of and during the visit, Mr. Lee said.

Asian equities indexes moved slightly lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling 0.4% on weakness in real-estate firms and banks. Shares in Hang Seng-listed United Co. Rusal — the world’s number two aluminum company, recently battered by the prospect of U.S. sanctions — had last jumped 10.2%.

That followed the news Tuesday that the Trump administration amended its Russia sanctions program, paving the way for Rusal to avoid being hit after Rusal’s owner EN+ Group said billionaire Oleg Deripaska, its majority shareholder and a primary target of the U.S. sanctions, would cut his stake and give up his board seat.

In China, both the Shanghai and Shenzhen composite indexes were down 0.1% after unofficial purchasing managers index data signaled torpid growth in the country’s manufacturing sector in April.

In commodities, Brent crude oil futures rose 0.6%, after Tuesday’s 2% fall.

Source: Dow Jones