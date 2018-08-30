Stock Rally Eases After U.S. Touches New Records

Global stocks were mostly subdued Thursday after gains in technology companies helped lift the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 to new records.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.3% in early trading, led lower by shares of banks, mining and real-estate companies.

The multinational-heavy FTSE 100 lagged behind, falling 0.6% as the British pound edged up 0.1% to $1.3036, around a one-month high. A stronger currency reduces the value of earnings translated back from overseas.

The pound rose Wednesday after EU negotiator Michel Barnier said he is prepared to offer the U.K. a trade deal that has never been offered to a third country.

Elsewhere, futures pointed to a 0.1% opening decline for the S&P 500 after four straight sessions of gains. The U.S. releases personal income data later Thursday, a closely watched inflation metric for the Federal Reserve.

Signs of progress on trade ties between the U.S. and Canada helped support sentiment around stocks this week as the two countries signaled they were on track to meet a tight Friday deadline to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Still, many investors remain concerned about potential trade tensions with China, where talks last week failed to produce any visible signs of progress.

“Nafta is political–the big issue is China,” said François Savary, chief investment officer at Prime Partners.

China led declines in Asian stock markets Thursday with the Shanghai Composite down 1.1% and the Hang Seng down 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.1%, ending a nine session streak of gains.

Emerging market currencies remained under pressure, with the Turkish lira off 1.1% against the dollar.

Turkey’s central bank on Wednesday took steps to undo some of the emergency support it provided to its banks in recent weeks while ratings firm Moody’s downgraded 18 Turkish banks on fears they will face growing difficulties in refinancing foreign-currency loans.

Source: Dow Jones