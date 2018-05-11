Stock Rally on Softer Dollar Loses Luster

Global stocks were mixed Friday after the dollar slipped from its 2018 highs, pressured by lower-than-expected U.S. inflation figures Thursday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% in morning European trading, following a rally in Asia.

In Europe, basic-resources stocks were among the best-performing, rising 1.5%. Commodity stocks are often boosted by a weaker greenback, reflecting the fact that most raw materials are priced in U.S. dollars.

But other sectors did not perform so well, with healthcare stocks in Europe down 0.6%.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 0.2% in morning European trading.

The WSJ Dollar Index was down another 0.1% Friday. The index suffered its biggest decline in seven weeks Thursday after weaker-than-expected increases for U.S. consumer prices in April.

The dollar, along with bond yields, fell on cooled concerns of a more-aggressive pace of rate increases from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the dollar had reached its highest level of 2018 to date.

Some investors credited the pace of the dollar’s recent increases to the continued divergence between the U.S. and other markets.

“The only region really still showing positive economic surprises is in the U.S., which really leaves the Fed as the lone hiker,” said Trevor Greetham, head of multiasset at Royal London Asset Management. “Really what we’re seeing is signs in various markets of global growth peaking.”

The softening of the greenback on Thursday was the driver of Friday’s gains in Asia, according to Hong Kong-based Ample Capital’s director Alex Wong.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was recently up 1%. Malaysian markets remain closed until Monday after a surprise opposition win in elections.

But Ample Capital’s Mr. Wong added that it is too early to make the call that the market has turned a corner, as many investors are remaining on the sidelines while the U.S.-China trade spat continues.

Equities in mainland China bucked the trend in Asia, with the Shenzhen A-Share Index falling 1%.

Not all analysts saw the weaker inflation figures as a reason to change their views on the Federal Reserve’s pace of interest-rate increases.

“I have a used car to sell to anyone thinking that the Federal Reserve are going to be dissuaded from their current pace of rate hikes by a one-month fluctuation in the price of secondhand vehicles,” wrote Michael Every, strategist at Rabobank in an email Friday. Used car sales were a major contributor to the fall in consumer price growth.

Brent crude oil prices were roughly flat to $77.50 a barrel.

