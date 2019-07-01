Stocks cheer trade reprieve, bonds reconsider rate cuts

Stocks rallied and bonds retreated on Monday as the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks, leading investors to pare wagers on aggressive policy easing by the major central banks.

The dollar firmed on the safe-haven yen as Treasury yields rose and futures reined in bets for a half-point rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month.

“It (Trump-Xi G20 meeting) played as well as possible,” said SEB Investment Management’s global head of asset allocation Hans Peterson. “So It gives us time to digest and get a bit better activity in the global economy.”

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to resume trade negotiations after President Donald Trump offered concessions to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when the two met at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

These included no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei [HWT.UL] in order to reduce tensions with Beijing. China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products and return to the negotiating table.

The initial reaction was one of relief that at least new tariffs were avoided.

Europe’s STOXX 600 and Japan’s Nikkei <.N225> climbed 1% and 2.1% respectively to hit two-month tops and MSCI’s broadest global index <.MIWD00000PUS> added 0.2% having only just missed out on its best first half to a year.

Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> jumped 2.6% to their highest since late April, Germany’s export-heavy DAX <.GDAXI> sprang 1.5% to its highest since August, Wall Street futures were up over 1% while the combination of the Huawei hiatus and M&A activity hoisted Europe’s the tech sector <.SX8P> to a one-year high.