Stocks of LNG Shipping Companies Interrupted The Decline

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world’s only stock index focused on companies in the LNG shipping sector, rose 60.42 points, or 5.13%, last week. It interrupted the decline, which began in late September.

Virtually all 17 companies and partnerships included in the index contributed to the recovery. The most succesful were Norwegian company Flex LNG (FLNG) and the Japanese corporation Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

The decline was also stopped by shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG), which were the main driver of previous growth and decline. The company lost over 50% of its market value in one week because of the subsidiary’s problems.

US stocks represented by ETF SPY rose 3.9%. Both UP World LNG Shipping Index and ETF SPY are shown on the chart below.



UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to show and measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

Source: UP-Indices.com