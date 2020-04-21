Stolt Nielsen: Covid-19 not the main reason for weak quarter

Stolt-Nielsen posted its 1Q20 (December-February) results last Thursday with the main adjusted metrics broadly in line with our expectations, but much lower than not-so-conservative consensus forecast. Although Covid-19 had only a slight impact to the figures, there was more spending due to transition to low sulphur fuel and scheduling issues arising from drydocking delays and Stolt Groenland incident. The virus’ impact in 2Q so far was communicated to have remained relatively modest while the orderbook for next few years remains very low. We made only slight adjustments to our model following the report as the virus-related cut was already made previously and our Buy recommendation for the stock is reiterated under unchanged NOK 110/sh Target Price, however, a significant reduction of consensus’ estimates should be anticipated.

Covid-19 was not the main reason for weak figures

Stolt-Nielsen posted its 1Q20 report with revenues exceeding our and consensus expectations, but the main metrics adjusted for the USD 11.5m impairment of SSF biomass value, were broadly in line with our conservative estimates and significantly below consensus. The reasons for weak operating profit in the main Tanker segment were increased costs, related to the transition to low sulphur fuel as well as scheduling issues arising from drydocking delays associated with scrubber and waste water treatment installations and Stolt Groenland incident, in addition to slight impact of Covid-19. While adjusted results from Terminals and Sea Farm were up QoQ, Tank Containers had a weak quarter due to lower demurrage revenues and increased costs not fully passed to customers.

Nothing too pessimistic on Covid-19 situation communicated

SNI communicated that in the first six weeks of 2Q20 (March-May), Covid-19 impact on its business excluding SSF has remained relatively modest. Tanker contract volumes remain relatively healthy, although some port delays are being experienced. Surely, the trade volumes and demand for tonnage will be impacted, but the demand for chemicals will continue due to their importance for global industrial production. Notably, the chemical tanker orderbook remains very low for the upcoming years and it is expected that core chemical deep-sea fleet growth will drop significantly from 2020 to 2021, while Covid-19 is causing delays in newbuilding deliveries already.

CapEx reduced; our positive stance reiterated with little changes to estimates

The company has conducted a thorough review and cancelled or postponed all non-essential projects, reducing CapEx in 2020 by USD 62m. Liquidity position is rather solid with USD 191m in cash by end-1Q (USD 112m bond was paid in April) and USD 328m of available credit facilities. We made few adjustments following 1Q20 report, although they were cut already to reflect Covid-19 impact and our Buy recommendation is reiterated, as the long-term forecasts to the Chemical Tanker segment remain positive.

