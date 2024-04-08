Stolt Nielsen – HOLD NOK 470 (prev. HOLD 470) – 1Q Preview: No changes in both the share price and our stance since the last update

Stolt-Nielsen reports its 1Q (December-February) figures next Thursday. Neither there were changes in the chemical tanker rates, nor the movement of the stock price since our last update. With little new information we also state an unchanged Target Price of NOK 470/sh for the stock and reiterate Hold recommendation with an insufficient upside for Buy.

Firm rates signal a solid quarter

Both we and consensus anticipate solid figures of USD 210m in EBITDA and USD 130m in EBIT to be reported by Stolt-Nielsen next week. We were following the chemical tanker rate development which proved to be flat over the whole period, however, at a solid level. MR product tanker market is also healthy and is keeping swing tonnage out of the chemical tanker segment. The company repeated in its annual report that they expect a healthy market support in the coming months, however, is working on cost structure optimization in the meantime. Terminals are anticipated to keep up the stability, while Tank Containers should drop to pre-Covid levels. This should be somewhat offset by the Sea Farm, where the growth in demand and VAP offering should improve both the revenues and the margins.

Approximately 8% annual dividend yield anticipated

Innovation and collaboration are two important factors named in the annual report, painting the same picture of Stolt-Nielsen becoming a full-scale transportation company, which is the key goal for the new CEO. This leaves the previously discussed ideas of spinning the Tankers or Sea Farm off aside. On the other hand, this might signal for a dedication to keep the company at the top level where it is now. Following this idea of stability, we increased our dividend expectations to 2xUSD 1.5/sh payments (2xUSD 1.25/sh previously) over the next years, which presents around 8% dividend yield. However, although we believe in the company, we do not see the upside enough for a Buy and therefore reiterate Hold with virtually no movement in the share price since our last update.

Source: Norne Research