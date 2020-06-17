Stolt-Nielsen Limited Completes Issuance of Bonds

Stolt-Nielsen Limited today announced the successful placement of a new senior unsecured bond issue of NOK 1.25 billion with maturity date June 29, 2023. The bond carries a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 450 bps p.a. with quarterly interest payments. In connection with the placement of the new bond issue (SNI09), the company has repurchased approximately NOK 525 million of the SNI05 bonds with maturity date March 18, 2021 (ISIN: NO0010705551). The transaction was significantly oversubscribed.

The company has swapped the new bond into USD obligations at a fixed interest rate of 5.19%.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and Swedbank acted as joint lead managers for the bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Source: Stolt-Nielsen