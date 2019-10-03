Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Increased Operating Profit of $15 Million

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) yesterday reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2019. Net profit attributable to shareholders in the third quarter was $3.7 million, with revenue of $519.0 million, compared with a net profit of $3.6 million, with revenue of $518.9 million, in the second quarter of 2019. Net profit attributable to shareholders for the first nine months was $15.2 million, with revenue of $1,539.9 million, compared with $51.3 million1 , with revenue of $1,599.4 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2019, compared with the second quarter of 2019, were:

• Stolt Tankers reported an operating profit of $15.0 million, up from $12.8 million, mainly reflecting the impact of lower operating costs.

• The Stolt Tankers Joint Service Sailed-in Time-Charter Index edged upward to 0.54 from 0.53.

• Stolthaven Terminals reported an operating profit of $19.5 million, compared with $19.7 million, as markets remained stable.

• Stolt Tank Containers reported an operating profit of $12.1 million, down from $12.6 million, reflecting continued softness in markets overall.

• Stolt Sea Farm’s operating profit before the fair-value adjustment of inventories was $2.1 million in the third quarter, up from $2.0 million in the second quarter.

• Corporate and Other reported an operating loss of $2.0 million, compared with a loss of $2.1 million in the previous quarter.

On September 28, an explosion and fire occurred on Stolt Groenland, while the ship was berthed in Ulsan, South Korea. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said: “We deeply regret the impact of this incident on the people that were in the vicinity of our vessel and hope for the speedy recovery of those injured. As always, safety remains our numberone priority in all that we do, and we are actively cooperating with the investigations now underway to determine the cause of this incident.”

Commenting on the Company’s results, Mr. Stolt-Nielsen said: “Stolt Tankers’ third-quarter results were flat, supporting our belief that the chemical tanker market has bottomed out. Stolthaven’s results also held steady for the quarter. At Stolt Tank Containers, shipments were down slightly, and we are observing continued softness in markets along with price competition.

Excluding the impact of fair-value adjustments, Stolt Sea Farm’s results were in line with those of the prior quarter.”

“Looking ahead, with deliveries of new tonnage slowing, we expect the tanker market to slowly turn. At Stolthaven, we expect continued improvements in our results, driven by increased capacity and enhancements in operational performance and efficiency. At Stolt Tank Containers, the cyclical strengthening of tank container markets that we typically see at this time of year did not materialise, reflecting the combined impact of the US-China trade war, a softening of global economic conditions overall, and an oversupply of tank containers. At Stolt Sea Farm, we expect continued strong performance from turbot. In sole, the first of our two new recirculation farms will soon be stocked with juveniles, and we expect to bring its first product to market by the end of next year, with the second farm coming online in 2021.”

“The implementation of the IMO 2020 regulations to reduce sulphur oxide emissions is now less than three months away. Based on discussions in recent contract renegotiations, we expect to recover the increase in our fuel costs through bunker-surcharge clauses, thanks to a shared understanding among all parties that it is economically unfeasible for the shipping industry to absorb these costs.”

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company repaid the Nordic bond debt of $147.6 million, which matured on September 4, 2019. The Company also has secured sufficient liquidity to fully repay the $160.7 million Nordic bond debt that matures in April 2020, as well as the $51.3 million loan facility secured by the Australasia terminals that matures in March 2020.

SNL Performance Summary and Results

Debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, was $2,229.7 million as of August 31, 2019, compared with $2,295.8 million as of May 31, 2019.

Equity attributable to shareholders of SNL as of August 31, 2019 was $1,362.0 million, compared with $1,397.9 million as of May 31, 2019, reflecting currency-translation adjustments on foreign subsidiaries, further unrealised losses on cash-flow hedges and a decrease in the value of equity instruments.

Net interest expense in the third quarter was $34.7 million, including $1.0 million of debt-issuance costs, compared with $32.8 million in the second quarter. SNL had $143.2 million of cash and

$455.5 million of available and undrawn committed revolving credit lines as of August 31, 2019, compared with $133.8 million of cash and $233.0 million of available and undrawn committed revolving credit lines as of May 31, 2019. The added liquidity will be used to repay the bonds discussed above.

Segment Information

Stolt Tankers

Stolt Tankers reported third-quarter revenue of $291.8 million, compared with $293.6 million in the second quarter. Deep-sea revenue was essentially unchanged in the third quarter, while regional fleet revenue decreased by 8.5%, mainly reflecting the impact of scheduled drydockings and lower demurrage revenue.

Stolt Tankers reported a third-quarter operating profit of $15.0 million, up from $12.8 million in the second quarter. The improvement in results for the quarter reflected a 1.6% decrease in operating expenses, driven mainly by a drop in sublet expense from the second quarter, and lower maintenance and repair costs. During the quarter, the average cost of intermediate fuel oil consumed decreased to $407 per tonne, from $417 per tonne in the second quarter. Bunker fuel expense, net of bunker surcharges, was down $1.2 million from the prior quarter. Equity income from joint ventures increased by $0.3 million in the quarter.

Stolthaven Terminals

Stolthaven Terminals reported third-quarter revenue of $62.9 million, compared with $63.1 million in the second quarter, as markets remained stable. Utilisation at Stolthaven’s wholly owned terminals was unchanged at 91.0%. Total product handled was down marginally, while average storage and throughput revenue per cubic metre was up slightly.

Stolthaven reported a third-quarter operating profit of $19.5 million, compared with $19.7 million in the second quarter. Third-quarter results included a $0.6 million gain on the sale of Stolthaven’s terminal in Altona, Australia, while the second quarter included a gain of $0.7 million on the sale of Stolthaven Houston’s rail transportation business. Equity income from joint ventures increased by $0.4 million in the quarter, driven by increased utilisation at the division’s joint-venture terminal in Antwerp, Belgium.

Stolt Tank Containers (STC)

Stolt Tank Containers reported third-quarter revenue of $135.2 million, essentially unchanged from $135.8 million in the second quarter. Performance for the quarter reflected continued softness in markets overall, combined with price competition. The total number of tanks in STC’s global fleet increased marginally in the quarter.

STC reported a third-quarter operating profit of $12.1 million, compared with $12.6 million in the second quarter. Total operating costs were up slightly. A decrease in ocean freight costs, mainly because of fewer shipments, was offset by higher tank rental expense, higher inland freight costs and higher repositioning expense.

Stolt Sea Farm (SSF)

Stolt Sea Farm reported third-quarter revenue of $28.2 million, up from $25.4 million in the second quarter. Revenue from turbot sales increased by 12.9% in the third quarter, as strong summer demand combined with sales promotions drove a 21.6% increase in the volume of turbot sold and a 5.2% decrease in average prices. Sole revenue declined by 10.6% in the quarter, as a 13.8% decrease in volume sold was partially offset by a 3.2% increase in average prices, reflecting the sale of larger-size inventory. Caviar revenue rose by 26.2%, driven by an increase in average prices, partially offset by lower volume sold in the third quarter.

SSF reported a third-quarter operating loss of $0.4 million, compared with an operating profit of

$0.8 million in the second quarter, as the accounting for inventories at fair value had a negative impact of $2.5 million in the third quarter, compared with a negative impact of $1.2 million in the second quarter. Excluding the impact of the fair-value adjustments, SSF’s third-quarter operating profit was $2.1 million, up from $2.0 million in the second quarter.

Stolt-Nielsen Gas (SNG)

Stolt-Nielsen Gas is an investment arm of SNL focusing on the gas segment, with holdings in Avenir LNG Ltd, Avance Gas Holding Ltd and Golar LNG Ltd. Avenir’s results are reported as a joint venture, while changes in the share prices of the Avance Gas and Golar investments are reported as Other Comprehensive Income. Stolt-Nielsen Gas reported an operating loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter, compared with an operating loss of $1.4 million in the second quarter, which was mainly attributable to costs related to the continued development of various small-scale LNG projects. During the quarter, Avenir LNG Limited, in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur- based MISC Berhad, announced the time charter of Avenir’s first 7,500 cbm LNG carrier to Petronas LNG. The ship will provide bunkering services to LNG-fuelled vessels in Malaysia, along with LNG deliveries to small-scale terminals in the region.

Source: Stolt-Nielsen