Stolt Nielsen – No surprises in results, incident investigation ongoing

Stolt-Nielsen posted its 3Q19 results this morning that came with no surprises and in line with our estimates. The tanker market remained flat during the quarter but is still seen being bottomed out and expected to improve. The update on the incident in Ulsan was brief, just stating that the investigation to determine the cause is ongoing, while the IMO-2020, which is less than 3 months away, impact was repeatedly said to be transferred to customers successfully. We will make only minor changes to our estimates following the report and our long term positive stance should be reiterated.

Flat results QoQ

Stolt-Nielsen’s 3Q19 figures came in basically flat QoQ, supporting beliefs that the chemical tanker market has bottomed out. There was little fluctuation in all the segments, while the outlook also remains unchanged. The tanker market is expected to slowly turn, at Stolthaven Terminals the continuous improvement is guided to keep up driven by increased capacity and enhancements in operational performance and efficiency. However, at Stolt Tank Containers the cyclical annual strengthening did not materialise this year reflecting the combined impact of China-US trade war, softening global economic conditions and an oversupply of tank containers.



Brief update on explosion in Ulsan

It was only a short comment from Stolt-Nielsen’s CEO regarding the incident in South Korea that the investigation to determine the cause is underway. However, previously the company talked about USD 1m impact in 4Q19 figures, and we will adjust our model accordingly.

IMO-2020 regulations just three months away

The implementation of IMO-2020 is now less than 3 months away and is not as frightening as previously feared – the company repeated that the increase in fuel costs will be recovered through bunker-surcharge clauses and the customers understand the situation.

Overall the report brought no surprises and we will make only minor changes to our estimates following the information, thus our long term Buy recommendation is likely to be reiterated.

Source: Norne Research