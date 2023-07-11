Stolt-Nielsen: Record adjusted-for-provision figures reported

Stolt-Nielsen posted its 2Q (March-May) report last Thursday and it would have been record-high quarterly results reported if not the provision for the MSC Flaminia incident back from 2012. Higher contract rates and improved spot volume were the reasons for stronger Stolt Tankers results, however, with the spot rates under pressure, the next two quarters were guided to have a small drop in the sailed-in revenues. Nevertheless, the long-term view from the company remains positive. We made limited changes to our estimates, still find ourselves on the conservative side amongst the analysts, however, keep Buy at an unchanged NOK 400/sh Target Price.

Hundred million bottom line would have been breached

Stolt-Nielsen reported a record quarterly result before the loss provision. The adjusted-for-provision net profit was calculated to be USD 113.3m but the loss provision related to the MSC Flaminia incident mixed and mashed the P&L statement. The U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling on liability and Stolt Tank Containers has been found at fault together with Deltech for 45% and 55% respectively. The company is currently assessing its legal options in connection with the Court’s decision but has recorded an additional loss provision of USD 155.0m. Otherwise, it would have been a very strong quarter throughout all the segments. The average rate increase on contracts of affreightment renewed by Stolt Tankers in the second quarter was almost 56% on average but on a relatively modest volume and the segment alone brought USD 97m operating profit to the table. Stolthaven Terminals added USD 28m, while the Tank Containers, although guided previously to reduce more significantly, held at a solid USD 40m operating profit level.

Guidance for a weaker 2H

Due to the overall macroeconomic environment and related volatility in global tanker markets, the spot rates are under pressure and the company expects to see a small drop in the sailed- in revenues during the 2H23. The long-term view remains positive on the back of a continued favourable supply outlook for the chemical tanker markets. Flat earnings for Terminals were guided for the remaining part of 2023, while the previously anticipated margin reduction in the tank container market was seen starting to materialize, therefore reduced earnings from the segment should be expected in 2H23. Stolt Sea Farm is experiencing a pick-up in demand in the hospitality sector with a start of a tourism season in southern Europe and will be focusing on expanding the sales channels and geographical reach.

Buy reiterated

We see the chemical tanker rates in a declining mood, however, believe that Stolt-Nielsen has covered the situation with strong contracts signed in 4Q and 1Q. We reiterate Buy recommendation at an unchanged NOK 400/sh Target Price based on two types of valuation methods.

Source: Norne Research