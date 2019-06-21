Stolt-Nielsen: Seasonal lift held back by Houston fire

Stolt-Nielsen posts its 2Q19 (March-May) report on July 3rd. We expect a seasonal pickup in Tank Containers segment, which lagged last quarter due to Chinese New Year, but somewhat declining Tanker and Terminal segments. Although Chemical Tanker rates are gradually recovering from what was likely a bottom in 2018, results will be negatively affected by a fire in Houston Terminal in March. Nevertheless, our long term view towards the share remains positive, seeing very strong fundamentals in the Tanker market. We reiterate our Buy recommendation with NOK 125/sh Target Price (NOK 130/sh previously).

Improvement expected despite the fire in Houston

We are much more cautious towards 2Q19 Stolt-Nielsen’s results compared to what consensus expects. Despite the fire in Houston that should have a negative impact on both the Terminal and the Tanker segments, we anticipate an improvement QoQ, mostly thanks to a seasonal pickup in Tank Containers. Still, EBIT is not seen by us reaching the previously usual USD 50m level (USD 46.8m expected by us, USD 53.6m consensus) just yet.

Fundamentals remain strong, previous guidance also rather optimistic

It seems that Chemical Tanker rates bottomed in 2018 and we are seeing slow but gradual improvement this year. A strengthening market was as guided by the company from slow supply growth of new tonnage combined with higher demand growth for chemicals. Stolthaven Terminals are expected to keep stable results with a positive long-term outlook, while the Sea Farm is expanding into new markets. IMO-2020 regulations do not seem as frightening as earlier, as an increase in bunker price should be transferred to customers and the US-China trade war is estimated to have only a small impact.

No buybacks in the quarter; our long term positive view remains

There were no share buy-backs in the quarter despite having around 1/3 of the announced programme remaining. Our long term view towards the stock remains positive expecting an improvement in rates to continue seeing strong market fundamentals. Target Price is slightly revised downwards (NOK 125/sh from NOK 130/sh), but the upside remains solid.

Source: Norne Research