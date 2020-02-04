Stolt-Nielsen: Solid adjusted results reported

Stolt-Nielsen posted its 4Q19 results this morning with lower revenues than we and consensus anticipated, but adjusted figures in line with street’s expectations. A gradual upturn in the chemical tanker market is forecasted during the year 2020, while a positive guidance towards operations of Tank Containers and Terminals was communicated. We are not likely to make significant changes to our model and review our Hold recommendation on the share price movement after the report.

Mixed development QoQ over the segments

Adjusted for USD 5.5m impairment, Stolt-Nielsen’s 4Q19 figures came in rather strong and in line with consensus’ expectations, while we were a bit more conservative. However, the results were mixed over the segments – Stolt Tankers reported slightly lower EBIT QoQ after the incident on Stolt Groenland and fewer operating days. Terminals were also down QoQ even adjusted for the impairment. Excluding the impact of fair-value adjustments, Stolt Sea Farm’s results were lower from the prior quarter, reflecting seasonally lower turbot volume sold in 4Q. Tank Containers and Corporate segments on the other hand outperformed 3Q results due to higher transportation margins and reflecting lower profit-sharing accruals and lower insurance deductibles.



Positive guidance among all segments

In 2020 the gradual upturn in the chemical tanker market is still anticipated, supported by decreased swing tonnage. The increasing rates were communicated to have been seen in the renewed contracts in 1Q20. Terminal operational performance improvements should strengthen the results, Tank Containers saw an increase in bookings ahead of Chinese New Year, while seasonally strong results in 1Q are anticipated at Stolt Sea Farm.

Although the reported figures were solid, it should be noted that the main increase in EBIT QoQ came not from the primary operational segments, but from the Corporate & Other side, which may not be steady going forward. We are likely to make mixed changes to our estimates, although not significant, while our recommendation is under review.

