Stolt-Nielsen: Spot-on EBIT reported, a solid quarter overall

Stolt-Nielsen posted its 1Q (December-February) report on Wednesday with the main metrics in line with our and consensus’ expectations. Firm market conditions continued supported by issues within Panama and Suez canals. Having in mind favourable swing tonnage situation, the company guides the average TCE earnings to increase by 6-8% in 2Q24. We increased our estimates somewhat and the Target Price to NOK 500/sh (NOK 470/sh previously). The stock reacted more to the estimate improvements from the analysts rather than 1Q results, nevertheless, the upside diminished and we reiterate Hold.

Solid results in line with expectations

We can agree with Stolt-Nielsen claiming that they have started the year on a strong note, however, this was not surprising. Although EBITDA came in 3% below our expectations, EBIT was spot-on our predictions. Firm market conditions were supported by the restricted transits in both the Panama and Suez canals with a more substantial rate improvement to be seen going forward into 2Q. Contract volumes declined somewhat. With stable Terminals, the Tank Container weaker results were offset by solid Sea Farm, just as we anticipated.

Outlook: TCE earnings +6-8% in 2Q

As the issues within Panama and Suez canals remain, this supports the chemical tanker rates which have climbed to record levels, as communicated by the company. Together with low swing tonnage’s impact for chemicals, low orderbook provides a favourable outlook. The recent spot rate increase should be reflected in 2Q results, where the company guides the average TCE earnings to increase by 6-8%. For Terminals SNI guides a flat first half with slightly improving earnings during the second half of the year. Tank Containers should stabilize somewhat with the reductions in the short term, while Sea Farm is anticipated to offset it, however, high energy and feed cost are expected to impact the margins. Overall, as we anticipated a similar situation to unravel, we have made limited net positive changes in estimates. And yet, there is a constant reminder, that the shipping industry is very cyclical, and we might be on the verge of switching back to the weaker side. The stock surged, although not directly following 1Q results, and even with an increased NOK 500/sh Target Price, the upside is somewhat limited, therefore, we reiterate Hold recommendation.

