Stolt Tankers and DESMI Ocean Guard sign Frame Agreement for the Supply of CompactClean Ballast Water Management Systems

Stolt Tankers B.V. and DESMI Ocean Guard A/S are pleased to announce that Stolt Tankers has selected the CompactClean Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) for installation on Stolt Tankers’ existing fleet. The agreement is to provide more than 60 sophisticated chemical tankers with the CompactClean BMWS by the end of 2023. Most of the ships will be retrofitted with two CompactClean BWMS, one for each ballast pump. This has the advantage that the ships will maintain full redundancy on their ability to ballast and de-ballast, which is a priority for Stolt Tankers as the ability to ballast/de-ballast is essential to the ship’s ability to load or discharge cargo, and hence the ability to operate.

Herman Heyns, Senior Project Manager at Stolt Tankers, explains: “While strict compliance with all environmental and safety regulations is a must, we always undertake great efforts to be compliant without jeopardising the smooth and efficient daily operation of our ships. After careful consideration, we found that the CompactClean BWMS was the ideal solution for usin order to meet the IMO and US Coast Guard regulations for ballast water treatment. We will be able to retrofit two systems into the pump rooms or on the deck of most of our ships. For Stolt Tankers it is essential to keep our ballast operations as simple as possible, and we do not want to complicate this more than necessary.”

DESMI Ocean Guard is very happy to add a reputable company like Stolt Tankers to the list of customers. “Stolt Tankers is a very well respected company and a true leader in the chemical tanker segment. The fleet of ships owned and operated by Stolt Tankers is top of the line sophisticated chemical tankers, which imposes extra challenges on the BWMS to be retrofitted. Obviously, the BWMS must be approved for installation in hazardous areas (EX-certified), but they also need to be capable of being incorporated in a smooth and seamless manner into the existing automation on the vessel. Therefore, we are particularly proud that after a very careful evaluation and selection process, Stolt Tankers decided for installation of the CompactClean BWMS on the entire existing fleet. With the very small footprint, ease of operation, and completely chemical free treatment of the ballast water, CompactClean is a good and safe choice for chemical tankers,” explains Rasmus Folsø, CEO of DESMI Ocean Guard A/S.

Stolt Tankers operates the world’s largest fleet of sophisticated chemical tankers, providing safe, reliable and high-quality global transportation services for bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and clean petroleum products. The fleet operates 71 deep-sea parcel tankers and 84 coastal and inland tankers. Stolt Tankers is a division of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, which is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

DESMI Ocean Guard A/S develops and markets ballast water management systems for the removal of living organisms from ships’ ballast water. DESMI Ocean Guard is wholly owned by DESMI A/S, and its head office is located in Nørresundby, Denmark. DESMI A/S has more than 180 years of history and today the DESMI Group portfolio includes pumps, oil spill response solutions, pumping solutions for defence applications, energy saving systems, automation, contracting activities, and ballast water management systems.

Source: DESMI Ocean Guard A/S