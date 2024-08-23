Stolt Tankers barge moves to 100% renewable fuel

Stolt Tankers last week achieved another milestone in its sustainability journey when its barge, Stolt Main, bunkered 100% renewable fuel for the first time.

The fuel, HVO100, is the purest form of hydrotreated vegetable oil. This synthetic renewable diesel, produced from processed vegetable oils or animal-based fats, reduces carbon dioxide, nitrogen and sulphur emissions compared to traditional diesel.

For more than three years, Stolt Main – and several other Stolt Tankers vessels – has been successfully running on HVO20, which is a 20:80 blend of HVO. This has reduced the barge’s carbon emissions by 18%. Now, by switching to HVO100 supplied by GoodFuels, Stolt Main will reduce its CO2 emissions by approximately 90%.

Stolt Tankers has been researching and testing the use of biofuels in its ships for many years as part of its long-term sustainability strategy and it announced its partnership with GoodFuels in 2021.

President of Stolt Tankers, Maren Schroeder, said: “Stolt Tankers is committed to investigating renewable fuels and we strive to not only meet, but be ahead of the transition towards low-carbon fuels.

“Our latest move to HVO100 on Stolt Main supports our efforts to achieve our own sustainability ambitions and also meet regulatory requirements and industry ambitions, such as the European Union’s aim to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030.”

Source: Stolt-Nielsen