Stolt Tankers fleet receives 59 Environmental Achievement Awards

Stolt Tankers is pleased to announce that 59 of its ships that called at US ports during 2022 have received Environmental Achievement Awards for safety from the Chamber of Shipping of America.

These ships have maintained a record of no reportable spills, no US Coast Guard citations for violations of marine pollution (MARPOL), no port state citations for violations of MARPOL and no violations of state/local pollution regulations for at least a two-year period.

James Varley, Vetting Superintendent said: “These awards are testament to the dedication to environmental and operational excellence of our seafarers and the support from our onshore staff. I am proud to be part of a team that is focused on operating our ships to the highest standards.”

Stolt Tankers also holds 46 Jones F. Devlin Awards for safety from the Chamber of Shipping of America.

Source: Stolt Tankers