Stora Enso and Seaber to digitalise maritime logistics

Seaber.io, the Finnish maritime technology company, has announced a partnership with Stora Enso. Seaber’s innovative technology will enable the digitalisation of Stora Enso’s bulk and breakbulk shipment planning and communications, optimising the company’s cargo flows globally.

Seaber’s AI-assisted management and planning solution is revolutionising the bulk & breakbulk shipping industry. The web-based application is designed for both charterers and shipowners, allowing them to maximise efficiencies in schedule planning and communications. They can collaborate in this dynamic industry in real-time, with each stakeholder maintaining total control of the information being shared.

Seaber’s technology is the first solution targeted at increasing efficiencies in the bulk and breakbulk shipping industries on such a wide scale, making it uniquely positioned to reduce the sector’s environmental impact.

“After an extensive evaluation of available solutions on the market, we believe that Seaber provides the best tool for us to efficiently handle the planning of shipment schedules and communication with all stakeholders,” says Niklas Fahlen, SVP Logistics, at Stora Enso. He continues: “Together with Seaber’s offering for shipowners, we are able to jointly improve operational efficiency and reduce emissions by optimising port calls and doing our part in avoiding unnecessary repositioning of vessels.”

Seaber is delighted by the partnership. “Stora Enso is a great partner, especially because, like us, they put a lot of effort into being an environmentally friendly company and are also an early adopter of new technologies. We are thrilled that Stora Enso selected us and are looking forward to a close cooperation with their team”, explains Sebastian Sjöberg, CEO and Co-founder of Seaber.

Source: Seaber