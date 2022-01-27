Storage and shipping of foundations for Arcadis Ost 1 will be done from Port of Roenne A/S

Port of Roenne A/S will store the monopiles for the 27 Vestas’ wind turbines at Arcadis Ost 1.

When establishing the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm near Rügen begins in a few weeks, the 27 wind turbines and monopiles will be shipped out of the port in Roenne.

DEME Offshore, EPCI Contractor for the Foundations, has chosen to use the Port of Roenne A/S for shipping foundations for the wind turbines and the transformer station.

The 257 MW Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm is owned by Parkwind Ost and can supply enough electricity for up to 300,000 German households generated by its 27 V174-9,5 MW turbines. The project is expected to be completed in a year.

“We have chosen Port of Roenne as the port of shipment for our XXL monopiles because it was an obvious choice. It is due to the unique infrastructure specially designed to support heavy project loads and because the port is close to our Arcadis Ost 1 operations. We, therefore, look forward to a close and good collaboration with the management and employees at Port in Roenne A/S, says Mathieu Holvoet, Project Director of DEME Offshore for the Arcadis Ost Project.

At Port of Roenne A/S, the contract create great satisfaction.

“It proves that our port is adapted to service all parts of the large projects that include wind turbine shipment. I look forward to welcoming DEME Offshore’s employees to the port. I know that the new project will create work for the local companies on Bornholm as we saw with the project around Kriegers Flak last year,” says Jeppe la Cour, Chief Business Officier for Offshore at Port of Roenne A/S.

Source: Port of Roenne A/S