StormGeo Celebrates 25th Anniversary of First Weather Forecast

StormGeo, a leading player in weather intelligence and operational decision support and part of Alfa Laval, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary of delivering high-quality weather forecasts to its customers worldwide.

On April 1st, 1998, StormGeo issued its first weather forecast, marking the beginning of a long and successful journey through more than two decades of uninterrupted growth. Over the years, the company has continuously expanded its vision of weather intelligence, now serving more than 3,000 customers globally in a variety of industries, including shipping, energy, aviation, and onshore industries such as healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail.

“StormGeo’s 25 years of success is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers the most innovative weather intelligence solutions and decision support software,” said Søren Andersen, CEO of StormGeo. “From our humble beginnings in Bergen, Norway, our team, our partners, and our customers have helped establish StormGeo as a respected leader in weather intelligence and decision support software worldwide. The future looks bright, and we are excited to take on the next 25 years of challenges and opportunities.”

The vision of StormGeo was developed in 1997 when meteorologist and weather presenter Siri Kalvig, in cooperation with the largest Norwegian commercial broadcaster TV2, established Storm Weather Center. The following year, on April 1st, 1998, StormGeo became operational and delivered its first weather services to the media. Soon after, the company created its first weather service for the growing hydroelectric power industry and reached into a broader energy market.

25 years after its first weather forecast, StormGeo has expanded its presence with over 600 operational meteorologists, data scientists, software developers, and industry experts spread over 16 countries working together to provide customers with real-time insights that enable better business decisions, reduced costs, improved safety, and sustainable operations – whether onshore, offshore, in the air, or at sea. In 2021, StormGeo was acquired by Alfa Laval to support the marine industry’s efforts to make operations more efficient and add to Alfa Laval’s capabilities within digital services.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, StormGeo is planning a series of events and initiatives to thank its clients for their trust and support.

