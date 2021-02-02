StormGeo establishes local presence in Denmark to better support shipping companies in the region

StormGeo, a global leader delivering shipping solutions in voyage planning, route advisory and fleet performance management, announced today the opening of a new office in Copenhagen, Denmark. The expansion in Denmark will strengthen the company’s partnership with shipping customers in this market.

“The decision to expand into Denmark was a logical move in our growth strategy,” said Kim Sørensen, COO Shipping Division, StormGeo. “We are experiencing a growing demand in Denmark for integrated shipping solutions such as StormGeo’s s-Suite and having local people with shipping expertise is a natural step forward.”

Denmark is a well-known market for StormGeo, having supported customers in offshore wind for many years. StormGeo’s CEO, Søren Andersen, its COO of shipping Kim Sørensen and its chairman, Carsten Mortensen are Danish with shipping backgrounds. Sørensen added, “This has definitely opened some doors for us, and now we feel it is the right time to have dedicated staff in the region.”

“Danish shipping companies are usually very technology driven and put a lot of resources into processes and systems to reduce bunker consumption and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Carsten Mortensen, Chairman of the Board. “StormGeo is well suited to solve these challenges, in addition of course to safeguarding the crew, ship and cargo.”

StormGeo’s s-Suite is an innovative software and services suite integrating voyage planning, route optimization, route advisory and fleet performance management, all from one company. s-Suite delivers cost efficiencies by optimizing time, fuel and vessel performance while ensuring navigational and environmental compliance on a single platform.

The new office is located nearby the Danish maritime cluster in Copenhagen.

StormGeo provides more than 12,000 ships with voyage planning, onboard route optimization, route advisory and fleet performance management products and services. 65,000 voyages are routed by StormGeo annually. In addition, StormGeo supports nearly 3000 vessels in achieving EU-MRV and/or IMO-DCS emission goals.

Source: StormGeo