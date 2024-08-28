StormGeo Launches FuelEU Maritime Solution

StormGeo, a global leader of weather intelligence and voyage optimization services and part of Alfa Laval, announced today the launch of StormGeo FuelEU Maritime, a new solution designed to address the demands of the FuelEU Maritime regulation for the shipping industry.

StormGeo FuelEU Maritime is the latest building block to StormGeo’s Environmental Compliance portfolio, together with IMO DCS, EU/UK MRV, CII, and EU ETS solutions. With over 7,000 vessels globally using StormGeo’s onboard reporting solutions daily, StormGeo continues to lead innovation in digital emissions management to support their clients with accelerating their energy transition strategy.

The solution introduces a trusted and simplified way of monitoring compliance with the standards of the FuelEU Maritime regulation by turning onboard-reported data into validated insights about a vessel’s GHG Intensity performance. StormGeo’s industry-leading data validation process identifies and flags reporting errors before calculating GHG Intensity metrics, maximizing accuracy in generated insights while streamlining verification.

This unified process, from onboard data reporting to validation and calculation of GHG Intensity metrics, eliminates delays in the FuelEU Maritime workflow and minimizes the risks of missing deadlines while ensuring maximum data quality. In addition, stakeholders can easily assess the costs that derive from FuelEU Maritime with insightful dashboards, simulations, and calculations, that are built on validated data derived directly from their vessels.

Validated data flow from reporting to verification

Onboard-reported voyage data are checked for errors, calculated into GHG Intensity metrics, and shared with accredited verifiers via API, speeding up the verification process.

Multi-leg voyage FuelEU Maritime Simulator

Determines the optimal fossil fuel and biofuel blend based on biofuel types, their respective GHG intensities, and vessel fuel compatibility.

Comprehensive GHG Intensity dashboard

Displays Attained VS Required GHG Intensity, compliance balance, and respective penalties per vessel.

GHG Intensity Calculator

Calculates how different fuel types will impact a vessel’s GHG intensity towards compliance standards.

Compliance Surplus Banking, Borrowing & Pooling

Facilitates the banking, borrowing, and pooling of compliance surplus to offset deficits and minimize penalties.

‘‘StormGeo FuelEU Maritime marks another important milestone in our product development, as it highlights our commitment to making energy transition more manageable for our customers and the maritime industry,’ says Petter Andersen, Senior Vice President Shipping at StormGeo.

‘With the addition of FuelEU Maritime in our platform, we remain focused on delivering the right solutions at the right time, enabling our clients to simply ‘get the job done’ in the most efficient way, as market leaders do.’’

Source: StormGeo