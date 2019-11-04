STP “Yuzhny” cargo turnover reaches 134%

State stevedoring company “Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handles 1 million and 343 thousand tonnes of cargo in October 2019, it is 34% more than planned and 19,8% (+221,6 thousand tonnes) more than last year. Cargo turnover growth is attributable to increasing of vessels with iron ore, import thermal coal and products of grain cargo processing. So, 813 thousand tonnes is for export, 349 thousand tonnes is transit and 182 thousand tonnes is import. 18 849 of rail cars and 18 vessels are handled within a month.

57% of the total cargo is made up of iron ore. Moreover, 120 000 tonnes of import coke coal is handled, 46 thousand tonnes of thermal coal and 41,5 thousand tonnes of grain cargo are processed.

It will be recalled that state stevedoring company “Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” has achieved its annual operational plan 77 days earlier than forecast and the company has handled 11 million 680 thousand tonnes of cargo.

State stevedoring company “Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” has handled 12,4 million tonnes of cargo, including 7,96 million tonnes – 64% – for export (iron ore, pig iron, grain cargoes and products of grain cargo processing) since the beginning of the year. Import coke coal made up 1 million 316 thousand tonnes, that is 68,2% of the total import cargo.

Source: Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”