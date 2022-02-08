STQ brings two more vessels under Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreements

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed an Optimised Maintenance Agreement with the Canadian ferry operator Societé des Traversiers du Quebec (STQ). The five year long-term agreement covers two vessels, the ‘Jos Deschenes II´ and the ‘Armand Imbeau II’, each of which operates with Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines. A similar agreement was signed earlier covering another STQ ferry, the ‘F.A. Gauthier’. The latest contract was signed in October 2021 and carries an option to extend the agreement for an additional five years

Wärtsilä’s ability to provide truly customised agreements that improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and ensure better availability for these vessels was cited as a prime consideration in the award of this contract. Included in the scope of services provided are Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight digital solution, and Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning. Expert Insight uses artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to achieve an unprecedented level of predictive maintenance that can reduce unplanned maintenance by up to 50 percent. Dynamic Maintenance Planning is enabled with data and advanced analytics and remote monitoring, thus providing accurate insight into the vessel’s performance.

“The Wärtsilä agreements deliver the operational certainty that is essential for ferry service providers. Equipment reliability is enhanced, maintenance is optimised, and efficient performance is assured, all of which enable cost savings over a long term,” says Luc Morneau, Director of Marine Operations at STQ.

“The agreements with STQ for these two vessels, together with the earlier one for the ‘F.A.Gauthier’, provide clear evidence of the value delivered through equipment data insights, real-time operational support, and data-driven dynamic maintenance planning based on actual need rather than an arbitrary number of operating hours. The benefits include significant cost savings and reduced fuel consumption, which in turn limits emissions for a minimised carbon footprint,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

In addition to the engines, the agreement also covers the LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system, the Gas Valve Unit, and the ships’ electrical and automation systems.

The 92-metre-long passenger ferries are part of the Canadian Province of Quebec’s transportation system.

Source: Wartsila