Strait of Hormuz Safety is Under Threat: Is a Structural Threat Ahead?

The tanker market could be set for a major structural shift in trade routes, should the Straits of Hormuz become unsafe for passage, after the latest developments and the escalation of the Middle East tensions. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied QuantumSea said that “developments over the weekend, are maintaining focus on a region with huge importance for shipping. Since the initial freight rate shock in October, there have been considerable adjustments to navigation through the Red Sea. Following the weekend’s events, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway to the Middle East Gulf, or wider conflict impacting oil supply remain disruptive prospects. In terms of the Red Sea, the sharp downtown in transits over recent months has been well documented. For example, changes in LR2 flows make the support for rates somewhat unsurprising: MEG-UK/Cont. volumes in 2023 were 99% via Suez and have fallen to just 14% YTD. In general owners of modern tonnage have deemed the route too risky, while vintage fleet (2004 and earlier built) volumes have increased. The first chart highlights a particular aspect of this: how current developments are compounding changes made in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine: 87% of these Afra/Suezmax volumes YTD are of Russia origin”.

According to the shipbroker, “given the reduction in vessels passing through the Red Sea, a heightened threat n the area might not be as disruptive as it could otherwise have been. However, if wider conflict broke out, or if Iran sought to influence traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a reduction of MEG exports would be extremely impactful: almost 30% of seaborne oil passes through the strait (and almost 20% of LNG). The second chart shows how VLCCs might be exposed to such a change, due to their utilization by the top exporters.

There is limited scope for rerouting this oil, mainly Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline to Yanbu (Red Sea), with a capacity of c. 5m b/d (c. 680k MT/d with talk of an expansion to 7m b/d), and the UAE’s 1.5m b/d (c. 200k MT/d) pipeline to Fujairah. Saudi exports appear to have shifted slightly towards Yanbu this year (third chart), accounting for 13% of YTD volume versus 6-9% over the past five years. The safety of this port (above Yemen) explains the steady Saudi volumes carried on modern tonnage”.

“Oil supply fears are typically followed by a surge in freight rates, amid a scramble to secure barrels—over the week after 7th October, the VLCC-TCE increased by $23.5k/day (admittedly from a negative baseline) based on the fear of supply disruption alone. Beyond the initial shock, it’s difficult to understand the impact that would follow. The removal of so much supply, would typically drag down earnings, although some support would likely emerge as countries compete for crude from afar, potentially echoing the recent flows of LNG into Europe. In the meantime, it must be hoped that the seizing of the MSC ARIES is not the start of a new trend, and that this marks a high-point in tensions which will deescalate from here”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide