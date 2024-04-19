Strait of Hormuz Safety is Under Threat: Is a Structural Threat Ahead?
According to the shipbroker, “given the reduction in vessels passing through the Red Sea, a heightened threat n the area might not be as disruptive as it could otherwise have been. However, if wider conflict broke out, or if Iran sought to influence traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a reduction of MEG exports would be extremely impactful: almost 30% of seaborne oil passes through the strait (and almost 20% of LNG). The second chart shows how VLCCs might be exposed to such a change, due to their utilization by the top exporters.
There is limited scope for rerouting this oil, mainly Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline to Yanbu (Red Sea), with a capacity of c. 5m b/d (c. 680k MT/d with talk of an expansion to 7m b/d), and the UAE’s 1.5m b/d (c. 200k MT/d) pipeline to Fujairah. Saudi exports appear to have shifted slightly towards Yanbu this year (third chart), accounting for 13% of YTD volume versus 6-9% over the past five years. The safety of this port (above Yemen) explains the steady Saudi volumes carried on modern tonnage”.
“Oil supply fears are typically followed by a surge in freight rates, amid a scramble to secure barrels—over the week after 7th October, the VLCC-TCE increased by $23.5k/day (admittedly from a negative baseline) based on the fear of supply disruption alone. Beyond the initial shock, it’s difficult to understand the impact that would follow. The removal of so much supply, would typically drag down earnings, although some support would likely emerge as countries compete for crude from afar, potentially echoing the recent flows of LNG into Europe. In the meantime, it must be hoped that the seizing of the MSC ARIES is not the start of a new trend, and that this marks a high-point in tensions which will deescalate from here”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide