Stranding and Oil Spill Occurrence off the Coast of Mauritius on a Ship Operated by the Company

As stated in the press release dated August 7 (Also posted on our company website), the bulk carrier WAKASHIO (“the vessel”) chartered by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (“the Company”) from OKIYO MARITIME (“the shipowner,” subsidiary of Nagashiki Shipping Co., Ltd. [President and Representative Director: Kiyoaki Nagashiki, Head Office: Kasaoka City, Okayama Prefecture]) and operated by the Company was damaged by stranding off Mauritius on Sunday, July 26, Japan time, on the way from China to Brazil via Singapore. On Thursday, August 6 while rescue work was proceeding, a part of fuel oil leaked out of the ship and this has had a significant impact on the sea area and local community.

After the incident, the Company established the “Emergency Control Headquarter” headed by the president, and has been working in cooperation with the relevant authorities in Japan and Mauritius. The Company has arranged an early dispatch of company personnel to the site and is continuing to make all-out efforts to resolve the situation as soon as possible in cooperation with shipowners and relevant parties.

With regard to the effect of this matter on the business results for the current fiscal year, we do not assume that the amount will be at the level that requires a timely disclosure, but we will disclose it as soon as it becomes necessary.

[Ship Particular]

Type of vessel: Capesize bulker

Length overall and width: 299.5 meters and 50 meters

Number of Crew: 20 (Indians, Sri Lankans, Filipinos, etc.)

Flag: Panama

Shipowner: OKIYO MARITIME (Subsidiary of Nagashiki Shipping Co., Ltd.)

Year of Delivery: 2007

[REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY]

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In case of any discrepancy or inconsistency between this document and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Source: Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd.