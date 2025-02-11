Strategic Marine Inks Contract with Odyssey Group for New Build Survey Vessel

Strategic Marine, a leading provider of specialised aluminium vessels, is proud to announce the signing of a new contract with Odyssey Group to build a state-of-the-art multi-purpose survey vessel. Incorporating the proven success of new technologies for operational use in Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strategic Marine will construct the advanced survey vessel tailored to meet Odyssey Group’s specific operational needs. The vessel will be equipped with the latest technology, including gyro-stabilization for improved vessel stability and operational capability, a moonpool will be provided for the launching and recovery of survey equipment and a reinforced aft deck to facilitate a possible future A-frame installation, all of which to aid marine exploration, research, and survey tasks as required.

The vessel will also be fitted with a deck crane coupled with an open transom with rollers and tugger winch for ease of buoy servicing. Powered by twin Caterpillar C18s and props, coupled with twin bow thrusters, the vessel will have excellent manoeuvrability.

With an overall length (LOA) of 24m, and Australia Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) class 1E, 2B survey will allow the vessel to be used for both passenger transport and for further offshore operations.

“We are excited to partner with Odyssey Group on this important project,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine. “This contract is a testament to our capabilities in building highly specialized vessels, and we look forward to delivering this multi-purpose survey vessel that will support Odyssey Group’s mission of providing world-class marine services. This new build aligns with our ongoing strategy to expand our portfolio and serve clients on all continents. ”

Odyssey Group are known for its excellence in operating hydrographic survey crafts, pilot boats and other work boats. The new survey vessel will be equipped to operate in diverse and challenging environments, including offshore and deep-water regions, enhancing the company’s operational capabilities.

“We are thrilled to work with Strategic Marine on the construction of this vessel,” said Wesley van der Spuy, CEO of Odyssey Group. “Their expertise and reputation for building high-quality vessels and familiarity with Australian rules and requirements make them the ideal partner for this project. The new multi-purpose survey vessel will provide our team with the capabilities needed to expand our operations and offer even more services to our clients.”

The vessel’s construction will begin immediately, with delivery anticipated for Q4 2025. Strategic Marine is committed to ensuring that the project meets the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance.

Source: Strategic Marine