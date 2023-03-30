Strategic Marine officially opens new shipyard facility with a handover of Southeast Asia’s first hybrid crew transfer vessel and unveiling of the fourth-generation fast crew boat

Specialist shipbuilder Strategic Marine, a leader in the construction and fabrication of aluminium craft, unveiled a new shipyard facility at an official ceremony in Singapore today (29 March).

The ceremony also saw the handover of Southeast Asia’s first hybrid crew transfer vessel (CTV), and the unveiling of Strategic Marine’s fourth-generation fast crew boat (FCB).

Located on JTC’s waterfront site at 5 Benoi Road in western Singapore, the shipyard represents a significant upgrade to Strategic Marine’s product and service offerings.

The opening ceremony was attended by more than a hundred guests this morning.

The new facility enables Strategic Marine to expand its shipbuilding capabilities and boost its maintenance and repair capabilities. It features a 5,000-DWT dry dock measuring 105m in length, 18.5m in width, and 8m in depth as well as a 6,000 DWT slipway.

“We are thrilled to officially open our new shipyard and continue our commitment to providing high-quality and class-leading vessels to our clients,” said Mr Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine. “With the handover of Southeast Asia’s first hybrid CTV to its new owners and the unveiling of our fourth-generation FCB, Strategic Marine continues to provide innovative solutions for the offshore wind and energy sectors.”

As part of the opening ceremony, the hybrid CTV, HST Swansea, will be handed over to its new owner, UK-based HST Marine, along with its sister vessel, HST Tynemouth. This pair of vessels are the first two of four units ordered by HST Marine earlier this year.

Both vessels are designed for offshore windfarm operations and feature hybrid technology. Sea Forrest Power Solutions and Strategic Marine collaborated on the development of the parallel hybrid system on both vessels which will reduce main engine hours and maintenance, as well as significant reduction in operational carbon emissions.

After the handover ceremony, Strategic Marine unveiled its fourth-generation FCB, the “Gen-4 One”. “Gen-4 One” is equipped with a gyro stabiliser and brand new hull form to ensure optimal safety for personnel transfers to offshore platforms and increased fuel efficiency

It is also built to the highest safety and comfort standards to ensure the well-being of crew with spacious business class recliners, bow boarding and large deck storage areas with wide walkways.

“We are excited to showcase our latest FCB to the industry and demonstrate our commitment to providing safe and efficient crew transfer solutions,” added Mr Chan. “Our fourth-generation fast crew boat is the result of years of research and development, and we believe it will set the standard for crew transfer vessels in the industry. We have also recently announced the Gen 4 with hybrid capability, a first for this class of asset, globally.”

An official Memorandum of Understanding between the Association of Singapore Marine Industries (ASMI) and Strategic Marine, as well as ASMI’s union partners, was also signed at the official opening of the shipyard.

Source: Strategic Marine