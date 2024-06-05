Strategic Marine Strengthens Offshore Wind Presence With Delivery Of Two 27m CTVs To Mainprize Offshore Ltd.

Singapore-based boat builder Strategic Marine continues to extend their track record of successful deliveries in the offshore wind sector, as it completes deliveries of 2 new Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) for UK based Mainprize Offshore Ltd. These two vessels are part of the leading UK-based CTV owner and operator’s ongoing fleet expansion and will add to its current fleet of 11 vessels.

Scheduled for operations in European waters from July 2024 onwards, both vessels will be carrying out crew transfers in Europe, often in higher waves resulting in less down time, increased efficiency, increased power generation and increased profits.

Bob Mainprize commented, “The Offshore Ship Design, semi swath vessels are a result of the joint venture between Mainprize Offshore and Walker Marine Design, both having years of experience in the offshore sector. We have invested a huge amount of time and capital to ensure we are delivered with the very best possible product for our clients.”

“We are very pleased with our collaboration with Strategic Marine in this project and have been impressed with their well-deserved reputation for high quality and timely boat building as these new vessels join our fleet.”

WMD and Mainprize Offshore launched the 27m CTV design in December 2022 using a ground-up design philosophy, taking onboard insights and expertise from key stakeholders.

Bringing together over 20 years of experience from chartering, operating, and building crew transfer vessels, this has resulted in an exceptionally well designed first-of-class CTV suited to the requirements of the offshore wind industry.

The “not” industry-norm semi swath catamaran hull form has been extensively tank-tested using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and optimized by WMD’s team of experienced naval architects. This results in a hull design that combines class-leading seakeeping which improves operational performance and reduced fuel consumption and emissions which leaves a smaller carbon footprint.

The drive train alone was the result of a 9-company worldwide partnership with WMD, Mainprize Offshore, Caterpillar and CJR “UK”, Strategic Marine and Trakindo “Singapore”, ZF “Germany”, Servogear “Norway”, Lyngaa “Denmark”.

The vessel is powered by twin Caterpillar C32B engines driving Servogear Controllable Pitch Propellers in front of CJR flow aligned rudders for additional efficiency for speed and push.

The vessel features enhanced foredeck capacity with a deck cargo area of 110 sqm and load capacity of 30 tonnes.

Improved wheelhouse visibility and a maximum speed of 30 knots and service speed of up to 27 knots ensures safe and comfortable transits for three crew and up to 24 technical personnel to offshore wind farms and improved performance in challenging conditions.

Strategic Marine is one of the first boat builders to be entrusted with executing WMD’s design fresh off the drawing board.

Chan Eng Yew, Strategic Marine Chief Executive Officer says: “We are honored to be chosen to build these vessels for a top tier UK CTV operator such as Mainprize Offshore.”

“I am proud that Strategic Marine has been able to use its proven production capabilities to transform this excellent design into a vessel that is well-catered to meet the industry’s needs.”

Winning this order is reinforcement of Strategic Marine’s position as a leading Asia-based aluminium boat builder, exemplifying the client’s confidence in Strategic Marine to build a boat that meets the strict UK offshore renewables sector’s requirements.

Mainprize Offshore began servicing the offshore wind sector in 2012 with UK-based projects but swiftly moved into the European market.

Source: Strategic Marine