Strategic Marine Wins Fast Crew Boat Order from New Client Blue Petra Sdn Bhd

Strategic Marine has successfully secured a contract to build and deliver a 40m Fast Crew Boat (“FCB”) for new client Blue Petra Sdn Bhd, a fully owned subsidiary of Great Ocean Supply & Services Sdn Bhd (“Great Ocean”), based in Malaysia. Great Ocean is a licensed Petronas contractor and a preferred supplier to the Malaysian oil and gas industry, and the vessel’s delivery is scheduled for the 3rd quarter of 2022.

Strategic Marine’s FCBs are renowned for their market leading performance and superior seakeeping, gaining extensive positive feedback from experienced operators all around the world. The new vessel is designed to meet the specific requirements of global oil majors and will feature, amongst others, a remote-controlled water monitor with a capacity of 1200m³/hr, making it fully equipped to carry out external fire-fighting roles and safety standby duties. Equipped with three Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellors provide a robust and efficient propulsion system. The station-keeping and maneuvering capability is enhanced by a tunnel thruster installed at the bow.

Mr Syed Mohd Shahriman, Chief Executive Officer of Great Ocean commented: “The firefighting capabilities made this vessel a compelling proposition, and thanks to Strategic Marine’s commitment to continuous improvement we have been able to work with the team to customize this flexible platform to meet our client’s specific requirements. This new vessel will be an integral addition to our growing fleet, allowing us to expand our capacity and range of services in order to grow and strengthen our market position in the years ahead.”

Strategic Marine’s General Manager, Commercial Mr Wayne Poh added: “Our FCB solutions are popular with offshore operators, and each new vessel benefits from our ongoing improvements, innovations and enhancements via our customer’s feedback. Our experience gained from our growing portfolio allows us to offer larger purpose-built vessels, delivering time and cost savings over one off custom-designed vessels, for our customers and improve the vessel’s carbon footprint through optimizing our designs. We look forward to working with Great Ocean and hope that this vessel will be the first of many vessels for them.”

Internally the vessel will feature a large galley and mess areas with dry store catering for a large crew with extended operational endurance. The passenger saloon offers 80 comfortable reclining seats arranged with either single or twin seats in each row to provide additional space and privacy. The aft deck has a large clear area of 120m² with deck strength of 2t/m². The vessel cargo fuel capacity is 70m³ and cargo freshwater capacity is 30m³ allowing for extended endurance operations at sea.

Strategic Marine can also provide service and maintenance, fabrication and engineering, marine logistics services and financial services and solutions for its products – providing a complete turnkey, asset lifecycle solution for its clients.

Source: Strategic Marine