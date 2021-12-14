Strategic Partnership between SKS Tankers Holding AS and Greentankers Holding Ltd

We are pleased to announce that SKS Tankers Holding AS (SKS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi AS (KGJS), and Greentankers Holding Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of funds managed by Hayfin Capital Management LLP (Hayfin), today have entered into a strategic partnership for ownership of LR2 product tankers. The initial fleet comprises 10 LR2 product tankers previously owned by SKS.

The vessels will be owned under a joint venture structure and operated by SKS via SKS Pool AS. KGJS will act as commercial and corporate manager of the joint venture. The transaction closed earlier today. The partnership will benefit both partners at an exciting point in time for the product tanker market. Oil demand is recovering rapidly in line with increasing economic activity, and the product tanker fleet is expected to grow modestly in the next couple of years. Both partners intend to further develop and grow the new platform. KGJS currently owns and operates a fleet of 28 vessels within the tanker, dry bulk and pneumatic cement segments. Hayfin is committed to investments in the maritime sector and has over the last five years invested in more than 65 vessels across the tanker, dry bulk, LNG and offshore segments.

Geir Mjelde, CEO of KGJS, stated: “We are very pleased to announce this new joint venture with Hayfin. It follows KGJS’ tradition of teaming up with partners for key activities. Going forward, the shipping industry faces major challenges in terms of technology development and decarbonization. Tackling these challenges demands scale and depth of competence. With the expertise built up in KGJS over many years and partnering with a major shipping investor such as Hayfin, we can ensure that SKS is in the best possible position to deal with future demands within the product tanker segment.”

Andreas Povlsen, Managing Director and Head of Maritime Funds at Hayfin Capital Management LLP, stated: “Any success in the maritime sector is predicated on establishing and maintaining strong partnerships across the sector. We have worked with the SKS team for a long time and their focus on excellence, alignment and quality operations is exactly what we are looking for in such a partnership. This joint venture provides us with exposure to high-quality assets in a market with attractive growth prospects. We look forward to working closely together to grow the fleet further with a clear focus on using all available tools to decarbonize any assets under our joint control.”

Source: Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi AS (KGJS) and Hayfin Capital Management LLP (Hayfin)