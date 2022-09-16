Strategie Grains cuts EU maize crop forecast, raises Ukraine imports

Consultancy Strategie Grains sharply cut its forecast for this year’s maize crop in the European Union, citing further damage from dry weather that will likely force the bloc to import large volumes this season, notably from Ukraine.

In its monthly report it cut its 2022 EU maize crop forecast to 52.9 million tonnes from 55.4 million estimated in August, which was already a 15-year low. Its latest forecast would mean a 24.4% fall from last year.

It’s also down more than 20% from a forecast of 66.8 million tonnes in June before dry, hot summer weather hit most of Europe.

“The European market is shaping up to be extremely tight – and with no prospect of significant relief from world market either,” the consultancy said in the report.

“The ultimate level of Ukrainian maize exports now holds the key to potential equilibrium on the European market – and possibly on the world market, too.”

It raised its forecast for Ukrainian maize (corn) imports into the EU-27 to 10.4 million tonnes this season from 9 million forecast in August. That compares to about 8 million tonnes in 2021/22, according to EU data.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest maize exporters and the EU’s largest supplier.

Although most Ukrainian maize is not grown in war zones, uncertainty remains about how much the country will be able to export this season, especially if the conflict drags on.

“Whatever the outcome, the EU market will be extremely reliant on imports from Ukraine, as well as from Brazil,” Strategie Grains said.

The consultancy raised its forecasts for winter crops with the EU soft wheat crop now seen at 124.1 million tonnes, up from 123.3 million last month. That would still be 4.4% lower than last year’s crop.

However, it cut its estimate for EU soft wheat exports this season, after they started at a fast pace due to little competition from Black Sea exporters.

They were now expected at 28.7 million tonnes, down from 29.0 million forecast in August, and in line with 2021/22.

The barley crop was forecast at 51.0 million tonnes, up from 50.0 million forecast in August but still 1.5% below last year’s level.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)