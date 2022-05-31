Strategie Grains hikes EU sunseed crop outlook, cuts biodiesel demand

Strategie Grains has raised its monthly forecast for this year’s European Union sunflower seed harvest, confirming its expectation for record production, the consultancy in a report.

In monthly supply and balance estimates the consultancy also sharply lowered demand for oilseed-based biodiesel after several EU countries reduced incorporation mandates.

It projected sunseed output at 10.9 million tonnes from 10.7 million last month, about 5% above last year’s crop of 10.4 million tonnes, the current record for EU sunflower seed output, it said.

The increase to the forecast reflected a raised estimate of the sunflower crop area, it said in the report.

For rapeseed, Strategie Grains held its 2022 EU production forecast at 18.2 million tonnes, noting satisfactory flowering of crops despite a lack of rainfall.

The expected 2022 rapeseed output is about 7% above last year’s level, it said.

The rise in rapeseed supply, also due to a return of Canadian canola to the market after a severe drought slashed output last year, would allow stocks to recover by the end of June 2023 although it would remain slightly tight, it said.

On the vegetable oils market, Strategie Grains raised its estimate for EU sunseed oil output due to the larger seed supply and the need to offset a fall in imports from Ukraine because of the war there.

On the demand side, it expected a sharp fall from the biodiesel sector, mainly in the Czech Republic and Latvia where incorporation mandates have been reduced, and in France due to a downward revision of diesel consumption.

It also cut Germany’s projected biodiesel consumption as the EU’s largest producer was expected to impose a 2.5% cap on first-generation biofuel incorporation.

Despite an expected fall in vegetable oil demand for both food and industrial uses, Strategie Grains expected the sector’s balance to remain tight, which would prevent a substantial drop in prices after a surge in the past year COMc1.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)